ABL Life announced Tuesday that it donated 10 million won ($6,820) to Save the Children, an international children's rights NGO, and held a "Love Dream" grocery kit assembly drive at its headquarters auditorium on Friday, with about 50 employees taking part.

The event was organized to support children at risk of going hungry during the summer school break, when access to meals and care services typically declines. ABL Life plans to deliver the kits — containing groceries and health supplies — to 50 children in Seoul facing food insecurity.

Employees assembled and packed the kits themselves, filling them with meal kits, ready-to-eat foods, healthy snacks and nutritional supplements. Each kit also included a ceramic tumbler co-created with artists with developmental disabilities and a handwritten note of encouragement for the children.

ABL Life carries out community outreach through a monthly "Sharing Day" and a donation-matching program. In April, the insurer teamed up with Woori Investment Securities for a "Guardian Plogging" cleanup event at Han River Park, channeling donations proportional to the amount of trash collected toward meal support for children at risk of food insecurity.

"Summer vacation is the period when children facing food insecurity feel the greatest gap in meals and social connection, which is why we organized this event," ABL Life CEO Kwak Hui-pil said. "We will continue to pursue community initiatives that provide real, tangible help to those in need."