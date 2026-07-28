Aekyung Industrial and Dongsung Pharmaceutical, both affiliates of Taekwang Group, announced Tuesday they have signed a strategic cooperation MOU with Fudan University's Yangtze River Institute in China to collaborate on skin science and beauty research and development.

The agreement centers on building a cooperative framework across skin science, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, healthcare and the beauty industry. The companies plan to share research capabilities, product development experience and clinical and research networks as they explore avenues for technology commercialization.

Areas of cooperation include joint research on skin, scalp and hair science; studies on skin and scalp data by country, region and ethnicity; development of new ingredients, materials, formulations and delivery technologies; clinical trials, human application tests, and efficacy and safety evaluations; and the construction of an AI-based skin and scalp database and analysis platform. The parties will also examine the feasibility of joint research and development, shared production facilities, the establishment of a joint venture, and investment projects.

Taekwang Group will support the partnership by identifying cooperative projects and reviewing business structures. The parties are also considering forming a joint steering committee with co-chairs from both the Korean and Chinese sides. A working-level consultative body will handle discussions on research and business tasks, division of roles, schedules and budgets. The MOU is valid for five years from the date of signing.

Kim Sang-jun, CEO of Aekyung Industrial, said the agreement is significant in that it lays the groundwork for long-term research cooperation with Fudan University's Yangtze River Institute. "We will pursue joint research in areas such as skin and scalp data, AI analysis platforms, and new ingredients and formulations, and translate those results into stronger product competitiveness," he said.

Fudan University is a research-focused university in Shanghai founded in 1905 and a member of the C9 League, China's consortium of elite universities. Its affiliated Huashan Hospital dermatology department has ranked first in China's annual dermatology evaluations every year. The Yangtze River Institute is an industry-academia collaboration hub Fudan University established in Shanghai's Yangtze River Science Park, bridging the university's research output with technology transfer and commercialization.