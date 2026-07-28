North Gyeongsang Technopark said Tuesday it hosted the 2026 integrity and human rights workshop of a three-agency consultative body at its main conference hall in Gyeongsan.

The consultative body — a coalition of North Gyeongsang Technopark, the North Gyeongsang Culture and Tourism Corporation and the North Gyeongsang Development Corporation — has been operating since 2024 to promote a culture of integrity and respect for human rights across North Gyeongsang Province and strengthen cooperation among the three agencies.

The workshop, held Friday, centered on the theme of spreading an integrity culture through leadership-driven, cross-agency collaboration. About 60 participants attended, including integrity instructors and officers responsible for integrity and human rights affairs at each of the three agencies.

The program included a screening of a jointly produced integrity video, a participatory session called an integrity and human rights playground led by a specialist instructor, and activities in which participants shared recommended books and developed integrity slogans for each agency.

The playground session marked a departure from conventional lecture-style integrity education, with a specialist instructor guiding participants through interactive activities.

Participants also shared book recommendations across agencies and worked together to develop joint integrity slogans aimed at improving workplace culture around leave-taking, language use and day-to-day work practices.

"Integrity is not achieved through systems alone — it begins with the right mindset and principled conduct of each individual public servant," said Ha In-seong, president of North Gyeongsang Technopark. "We will take the lead in spreading a culture of integrity across North Gyeongsang Province by deepening cooperation and communication among member agencies through this consultative body."