Sajo Foodist, a food ingredient company under Sajo Group, said Tuesday it signed an MOU with Sacheon city in South Gyeongsang Province and the Sacheon Agricultural Cooperative Rice Processing Complex to secure a stable supply of high-quality domestic rice.

The signing ceremony was held at Sacheon City Hall's open mayor's office, with Sajo Foodist CEO Park Seon-ho, Sacheon Mayor Park Dong-sik and Sacheon Agricultural Cooperative RPC Chairman Lee Hui-gyun in attendance. The agreement centers on joint product planning and development, retail distribution and co-marketing to boost consumption of Sacheon's branded "Siwolae" rice.

Sajo Foodist plans to supply Siwolae rice through its nationwide distribution network and to institutional food service operations. Sacheon city will work to raise awareness of local agricultural products and support their market entry, while the Sacheon Agricultural Cooperative RPC will maintain stable production and supply of quality-certified Sacheon rice.

Siwolae rice is grown in the warm maritime climate and fertile soil of the South Sea coast, giving the grains a firm texture and glossy appearance. It is known for its moderate stickiness and soft mouthfeel.

"This will be an opportunity to secure a stable supply of high-quality agricultural products and grow together with the local community," said Shin Jae-woo, agricultural purchasing manager at Sajo Foodist. "We will roll out a range of initiatives built on the competitiveness of locally grown produce."