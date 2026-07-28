"It was supposed to be a defining, dominant victory for the ages — now everything must start again."

Conor McGregor (38, Ireland), whose long-awaited comeback ended in disaster, has laid out a specific timeline for his return to the octagon.

McGregor said Tuesday on social media that he is targeting a trilogy fight with Max Holloway during UFC's annual International Fight Week in the summer of 2027. International Fight Week is typically held in late June or early July.

McGregor suffered a shocking TKO defeat at UFC 329 on July 12, going down 69 seconds into the fight after tearing the anterior cruciate ligament and meniscus in his right knee.

UFC CEO Dana White said Monday that he expected McGregor to be sidelined for about a year. McGregor confirmed his own comeback plans the following day.

McGregor injured his knee attempting a flying switch kick against Holloway. He failed to land a single significant strike in the bout, which served as the main event of this year's International Fight Week.

A former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion, McGregor had two fights remaining on his contract heading into UFC 329 and had originally been expected to return in early 2027.

McGregor is set to undergo surgery soon following the injury. He has also asked UFC to reclassify his UFC 329 defeat as a no contest, though the promotion appears unlikely to overturn what was a clear-cut loss without compelling grounds to do so.