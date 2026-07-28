The Construction Workers Mutual Aid Association and Hansol HomeDeco are stepping up a joint effort to train skilled flooring technicians and connect them with jobs. The initiative aims to draw more young workers into a construction sector strained by a shortage of skilled labor and an aging workforce, and to build a systematic, field-oriented pipeline of qualified personnel.

The association announced Tuesday that the two organizations have carried out a range of cooperative projects over the past 10 months since signing an MOU on "flooring technician training and employment promotion" in September last year. Rather than letting the agreement remain on paper, both sides focused on building a practical framework that links training directly to job placement.

Key initiatives under the partnership include supplying eco-friendly training materials timed to course schedules, arranging on-site practice and job placement for program graduates, running awareness campaigns to lower barriers for young people entering the flooring installation field, and strengthening ties between training institutions and flooring contractors. Together, these efforts have established a field-tailored workforce development pipeline running from education through to employment.

Going forward, the two organizations plan to hold regular roundtable meetings with training institutions and flooring contractors to incorporate industry feedback into curricula, and to further strengthen the system for developing job-ready technicians and connecting them with employers.

"Through close collaboration with a private-sector company, we are building a training system that spans demand-driven skills training, on-site practice and job placement," said Kwon Hyeok-tae, executive managing director of the Construction Workers Mutual Aid Association. "We will continue developing the specialized skilled workers the industry needs, contributing to expanded employment opportunities for young people and easing the labor shortage in the construction sector."