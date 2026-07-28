Amorepacific Holdings is teaming up with a specialist in aesthetic medical devices to develop next-generation beauty and medical solutions.

Amorepacific Holdings announced Tuesday it has signed an investment agreement with Hyper Corporation to strengthen cooperation in the beauty and medical fields. Founded in 2021, Hyper Corporation focuses on aesthetic medical devices and conducts research and development through a medical professional network, with retail operations in Japan, Indonesia and other markets.

The partnership envisions collaboration across product planning, research and development, and retail — linking Hyper Corporation's aesthetic medical device development capabilities, joint medical research and global key opinion leader network with Amorepacific's skin science research and skincare technology. As part of the agreement, Amorepacific Holdings made a strategic investment in Hyper Corporation.

The two companies will pursue the development and commercialization of skin beauty products — including skin boosters, cosmeceuticals and medical devices — as well as post-procedure care products and clinic distribution partnerships, and joint research and development of ingredients and materials alongside marketing activities. They plan in particular to combine Hyper Corporation's medical professional network and aesthetic market expertise with Amorepacific's skin research capabilities and brand assets to develop integrated solutions.

"Through this partnership, we will develop next-generation beauty solutions that integrate dermatological science and medical device technology, and deliver new customer experiences in the global beauty and medical market," said Lee Sang-mok, chief executive of Amorepacific Holdings.

Kim In-yong, chief executive of Hyper Corporation, said the agreement "will serve as a starting point for combining the medical aesthetic expertise Hyper Corporation has built up with Amorepacific's research capabilities to create next-generation beauty and medical solutions."