Seoul's Nowon-gu announced Tuesday that it has been running what it calls the country's first MBTI-based personalized metabolic syndrome management program, with more than 90% of participants showing improved health indicators.

The program, offered through the Madeu Lifelong Health Management Center, targets residents at high risk of metabolic syndrome and integrates exercise, nutrition and psychological support to help them improve their lifestyle habits and health indicators. Its defining feature is the use of personality assessments — including the Myers-Briggs Type Indicator — to tailor health management to each participant's individual character and temperament. The program has been running since 2023 and is now in its eighth cohort.

Before the program begins, participants undergo metabolic syndrome screening alongside three psychological assessments: the MBTI, the Temperament and Character Inventory and the VIA Character Strengths survey. A professional counselor then analyzes the results to identify each person's tendencies and strengths and recommends a personalized approach to improving their lifestyle.

Exercise and nutrition management are also individualized. A licensed physical therapist leads weekly sessions covering posture correction and aerobic and strength training, while a health manager oversees meal plans tailored to each participant's condition. Midway through the program, participants receive one-on-one health consultations, blood glucose tests and body composition measurements.

Of the 72 participants, more than 90% of those who completed both pre- and post-program assessments showed improvements in body composition and blood test results.

Meanwhile, Nowon-gu also runs other health initiatives for its residents, including a senior walking program called Nowon Senior Health Walk and an adult health education program.

"We will continue to expand Nowon-gu's specialized health management programs so that residents can consistently look after their health in their daily lives," district mayor Seo Jun-o said.