Yeongdeok-gun in North Gyeongsang Province has launched a comprehensive inspection of more than 700 temporary prefabricated housing units built for residents displaced by last year's North Gyeongsang wildfire in March.

According to the county Monday, the inspection runs through Friday and focuses on the structural safety of the temporary homes, with particular attention to how well the units are secured against strong winds and heavy rain.

Inspectors plan to check the installation of concrete foundations and anchor plates against original design drawings.

The county will immediately address any units found to need reinforcement or repairs, and will strengthen ongoing safety checks and facility management to prepare for typhoons and other natural disasters.

"These temporary prefabricated homes are where displaced residents live their daily lives, so we will not overlook even the smallest safety risk," Yeongdeok-gun chief Jo Ju-hong said. "We will swiftly carry out any necessary reinforcement measures identified through the inspection and do our utmost to ensure residents' safety."