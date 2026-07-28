Pohang city in North Gyeongsang Province officially opened the Haeorumdaegyo Bridge observation deck on Monday.

The observation deck sits between 22 and 28 meters above the base of the bridge and comprises a three-story indoor space and a fourth-floor outdoor terrace. Two separate access routes are available for visitors.

From the Yeongildae side, visitors can reach the deck via an elevator or staircase on the first floor, passing through the second-floor walkway. From the Songdo side, a main tower elevator on the first floor provides access, with exits on the second or third floor.

The deck is open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. with no closures. Entry is free with no ticketing process, though capacity is capped at around 50 people at a time to prevent overcrowding.

Outside operating hours and during severe weather, an automated security system will control access to ensure visitor safety.

"We are deeply grateful to residents who waited for the observation deck to open following the completion of Haeorumdaegyo Bridge in June," a Pohang city official said. "We will work hard to maintain and manage the facility so that residents and tourists can use it safely and comfortably."