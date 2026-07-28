Seoul's Gangseo-gu is looking for young talent to tackle local community challenges using AI and robotics.

The district announced it will hold the "2026 Gangseo Human Care AI Robot Competition" on Sept. 12 at 1 p.m. at COEX Magok Le West Hall B, and is now accepting applications from elementary, middle and high school students in the district.

The competition is designed to help young people develop the skills to identify and solve a range of community problems — including environmental, safety and welfare issues — using AI and robotics.

A total of 80 students will be recruited across three divisions: 30 spots for the elementary division (grades 4–6, two students per team), 25 for the middle school division (two to four students per team), and 25 for the high school division (two to four students per team). Students wishing to participate may apply by scanning a QR code posted on the district's website and submitting an application form by Friday.

The competition will be structured around missions tailored to each age group.

The elementary division will feature a "robot control battle," in which participants operate robots to quickly sort and move recyclable waste scattered around the arena to designated locations.

The middle and high school divisions will take a project-based format, requiring teams to design, build and demonstrate their own robots. Middle schoolers will compete on the theme of "neighborhood-tailored robots for a safe residential environment," while high schoolers will tackle "AI robots to support the lives of elderly people living alone and marginalized groups."

Judging will assess creativity, technical application and presentation skills. Top teams will receive the Gangseo District Mayor Award and other prizes, and winning entries will be displayed at the "2026 Gangseo Youth Future Education Festival" scheduled for November.

Participants will also receive preparatory training throughout August at the Gangseo Career and Vocational Experience Support Center ahead of the main competition. The training will cover AI robotics fundamentals and team-based project activities to help students refine and complete their work.

"This competition will be a meaningful opportunity for young people who have learned about AI and robotics to directly create warm change in their community," district mayor Jin Kyo-hoon said. "We look forward to the bold participation of local talent who will lead the future."