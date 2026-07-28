Seoul's Dobong-gu held a series of community forums, touring all 14 of its neighborhoods from July 15 to July 24.

Over the course of the forums, the district gathered residents' views on local issues, everyday inconveniences and a range of opinions on district administration.

Participants included members of resident self-governance councils, neighborhood association heads, senior center users, parents, small-business owners and traditional market vendors.

District Mayor Kim Dong-wook attended every session and engaged directly with residents, focusing on hearing diverse voices from across the community rather than those of any single group.

The forums produced a total of 151 items of resident feedback, spanning everyday concerns — such as creating community rest areas, installing exercise equipment for seniors and widening pedestrian paths — as well as broader local issues including traffic measures tied to the planned Seoul Arena concert venue, revitalization of traditional markets, and strategies for advancing reconstruction and redevelopment projects in the district.

Kim listened to each resident's concern, explained the progress of relevant projects and said that issues not immediately resolvable would be reviewed by the relevant departments so that solutions could be worked out.

The district plans to make such forums a regular fixture for sharing updates on district affairs and exchanging views with residents. "We will not let the opinions raised on the ground end as mere suggestions," Kim said. "We will follow up to ensure they lead to real improvements, and we intend to expand and develop these opportunities for dialogue going forward."