Saeum Co., Korea Standard Exchange sign job-creation agreements

Yangju city signed job-creation agreements Monday with Saeum Co. and Korea Standard Exchange Co., two companies moving into the Eunnam General Industrial Complex, at a ceremony held at the mayor's office.

Yangju Mayor Jeong Deok-yeong attended the signing alongside Lee Se-hee, chief executive of Saeum, and Bae Gwang-su, chief executive of Korea Standard Exchange, as well as other officials.

The agreements were drawn up to support the companies' stable establishment in the complex and to expand local job creation.

Under the agreements, Yangju city will provide administrative support for smooth business operations and promote job openings, while the participating companies have committed to actively hiring local residents, including Yangju citizens, as they carry out their operations.

The two companies plan to invest a combined 28.6 billion won ($19.5 million) in production facilities at the Eunnam General Industrial Complex and hire 140 new employees.

Saeum, which manufactures smart bus shelters, will invest 10.6 billion won in a production facility on a 674-square-meter site within the complex and hire 40 new workers.

Korea Standard Exchange, a manufacturer and retailer of precious metals including gold and silver bars, plans to invest 18 billion won to build a production facility on a 6,435-square-meter site and hire 100 new employees.

"I am grateful to both companies for deciding to invest in the Eunnam General Industrial Complex," Mayor Jeong said. "We will do our utmost to support them in carrying out their planned investments smoothly and to create conditions where businesses and the local community can grow together."