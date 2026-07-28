Mapo-gu (District Mayor Yoo Dong-gyun) has launched a tiered adult English conversation program covering everyday situations, travel and more, with first-come, first-served enrollment opening Tuesday at 10 a.m.

The program comprises three courses: Everyday English Basics (30 seats), Beginner Travel English (30 seats) and Intermediate English Conversation (20 seats).

Residents can choose the course that best fits their level and goals — whether they are picking up English for the first time, preparing for an overseas trip or looking to sharpen their practical speaking skills.

The district's adult English program drew 111 participants in the first half of the year and earned a satisfaction score of nearly 4.8 out of 5, making it one of the center's most popular offerings. Buoyed by that response, the district has organized another round of level-based English conversation courses for the second half of the year.

Everyday English Basics focuses on common vocabulary and simple sentences used in daily life. The class runs every Tuesday from 10 to 11:30 a.m., from Aug. 18 through Dec. 15.

Beginner Travel English covers practical conversation for situations frequently encountered while traveling — airports, accommodations, restaurants and shopping. It meets every Friday from 10 to 11:30 a.m., from Aug. 14 through Dec. 18.

Intermediate English Conversation is designed for learners who can already express themselves in English and want to practice discussing a wider range of topics. The class runs every Thursday from 2 to 3:30 p.m., from Aug. 13 through Dec. 17.

All courses are held in Classroom 1 at the Mapo-gu Lifelong Learning Center, located on the fifth floor of Mapo Central Library. Any Mapo-gu resident who wants to learn English is eligible to apply.

Tuition is 30,000 won ($20) per course. Residents eligible for fee reductions — including basic livelihood recipients and people with disabilities — may receive a discount under the relevant district ordinance. Textbook information will be announced separately, and students are responsible for obtaining their own copies.

Applications are accepted on a first-come, first-served basis through the Lifelong Learning Portal. For more information, visit the portal or contact the Mapo-gu Office's Lifelong Learning Division.

"It is never too late to start learning," District Mayor Yoo said. "I hope this program gives residents a low-pressure opportunity to study English and build their confidence."