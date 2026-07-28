Daegu Children's World will host a free interactive exhibition on the harms of tobacco, titled "Nodam Band's Tuntun Island Adventure," at Gallery Nunbit on the third floor of Kkumnuri Hall from Tuesday through Oct. 31, the facility announced Monday.

The traveling exhibition is linked to the Ministry of Health and Welfare and the Korea Health Promotion Institute's infant smoking-harm prevention project, and is designed to teach young children about the dangers of secondhand smoke and help them build healthy habits.

The exhibition follows a storytelling format in which children join the animal characters of "Nodam Band" on an adventure through an imaginary world called Tuntun Island.

Through 10 types of play-based content, children learn about the risks of smoking and the importance of protecting the environment in an engaging, hands-on way.

Key activities include "Let's Make a Clean Environment," where children practice sorting recyclables; "When You Meet Cigarette Smoke," which teaches how to respond to secondhand smoke; "Cough, Cough! It Hurts," which compares the effects of smoking on the lungs; and "Forest Laboratory," where children observe how plants grow.

The exhibition runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, with closures every Monday and on chuseok day. Admission is free. Individual visitors may drop in without a reservation, while group visits require advance booking.

"We hope children will have a fun and rewarding time playing with Nodam Band while picking up useful health knowledge," said Kim Su-hui, director of Daegu Children's World. "We will continue to make this a place that gives children and families joyful memories."