The Nakdonggang National Institute of Biological Resources announced Monday it will run a summer night nature exploration program from Friday through Sunday.

The program, titled "Jawongwan i Saraitda" (The Institute Is Alive), combines plant-themed hands-on activities, quiz-based exploration and a nighttime expedition.

After dark, visitors can explore the institute's exhibition halls with the lights turned off — areas normally closed to the public at night.

All program activities, including exhibition hall admission, evening performances and hands-on workshops, are free of charge.

During daytime hours, a different plant-themed craft activity will be offered each day alongside plant quizzes that visitors can work through while touring the exhibitions.

Through these activities, visitors can learn about the characteristics and ecology of various plants in an engaging way.

After sunset, a program called "Secret Forest" will challenge participants to find hidden clues scattered throughout the outdoor exhibition greenhouse and piece them together to form a single word.

Advance reservations for the nighttime expedition are available through the institute's website until Thursday, and walk-in registration will also be accepted on-site.

Yeo Jin-dong, head of the institute's exhibition and education division, said he hoped visitors would "have fun learning about biodiversity and create special summer vacation memories through this event."