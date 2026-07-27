Nvidia has launched a global AI security coalition, bringing together major technology companies, cybersecurity firms and research institutions. South Korea's Naver and SK Telecom have joined as founding members, positioning themselves at the center of efforts to build a worldwide AI security ecosystem.

Nvidia launched the Open Secure AI Alliance on Monday to strengthen AI safety and cybersecurity, according to industry sources.

The alliance will jointly develop and share open security technologies and tools to protect software and AI agents. Amid growing security threats from the rapid spread of AI, the group aims to proactively identify and address vulnerabilities by developing open AI models and security tools together, while building a global security ecosystem.

Nvidia plans to contribute open AI models, model weights, data and AI agent harness research through the alliance. The company also released NOOA, an open-source research project on GitHub designed to test, track and audit the behavior of AI agents.

Founding members include more than 40 global companies and research institutions alongside Nvidia — among them Microsoft, IBM, HPE, Dell Technologies, Palantir, Salesforce, SAP, Siemens, Cloudflare, CrowdStrike, Databricks, Hugging Face, the Linux Foundation and SpaceX.

From South Korea, Naver and SK Telecom — both of which have been expanding AI cooperation with Nvidia — joined as founding members.

Naver plans to contribute to global AI security technology development, drawing on its in-house AI capabilities and experience in the open-source AI ecosystem. SK Telecom will bring its expertise in AI services, AI data centers and AI agent technology to the effort.

Industry observers say the participation of South Korean companies as early members in discussions shaping global AI security norms and open technology standards lays the groundwork for expanding their influence in the global AI ecosystem.

Nvidia also made clear its position that AI security should advance through an open ecosystem, in contrast to trends toward closed, proprietary control of AI technology.

"Policymakers and regulators should recognize open AI models and security tools as defensive assets, not risk factors," Nvidia said, adding that "broadly restricting state-of-the-art open AI systems could weaken defensive capabilities and concentrate power and dependency in the hands of a small number of closed providers."