Reports that some maid cafes in Seoul's Hongdae area and Busan's Seomyeon district sell alcohol and offer paid outings with staff are stirring controversy over whether authorities are doing enough to regulate and crack down on the establishments.

Mapo-gu — home to the highest concentration of maid cafes in the country — has not taken a single administrative action against such venues in the past two years.

The district office said it has conducted multiple rounds of inspections and joint crackdowns targeting maid cafes since the first half of 2025.

Despite those ongoing checks, the district office acknowledged that catching illegal activity in the act has proven difficult.

Most maid cafes are registered as general restaurants, which are legally permitted to sell alcohol under current regulations. Such establishments are not classified as venues barred from admitting or employing minors, so the district office has limited grounds to impose administrative penalties simply because a venue sells alcohol or operates under a particular concept.

Restricting a business solely on the basis of staff uniforms or service style also risks a legal challenge as an infringement on the right to operate, adding another layer of difficulty for district-level enforcement.

Investigations into sex-related offenses — including prostitution and so-called "outside dates," in which customers pay to meet staff away from the premises — fall under police jurisdiction. That division of authority makes it difficult for the district office, which oversees hygiene and business conduct at food-service establishments, to pursue aggressive sanctions on its own.

Mapo-gu said the absence of administrative actions does not mean inspections were not carried out. On-site checks were conducted to verify compliance with relevant laws, but no violations serious enough to warrant administrative penalties were found.

The district office said it recognizes the concerns surrounding maid cafes and will continue both self-directed and joint inspections with relevant agencies to minimize blind spots in the current regulatory framework.

A joint on-site inspection with the Mapo Police Station and other related agencies is planned for August. The district office said it will also step up unannounced visits, noting that scheduled inspections announced in advance make it hard to observe actual business practices.

During administrative guidance visits, the district office plans to advise business owners to refrain from having staff wear provocative clothing or provide excessive service to customers.

"It is true that there are limits to administrative action given the registered business category of maid cafes and current laws," a Mapo-gu official said. "We will strengthen inspections and administrative guidance in cooperation with police and other relevant agencies to prevent illegal activity."