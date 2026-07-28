The Ministry of Education is set to review the feasibility of education policy proposals submitted by young people, including an "AI learning safety compensation scheme" that would provide redress for problems arising during AI-based learning.

The ministry announced it will hold the "2026 Ministry of Education 2030 Youth Advisory Panel Policy Forum" at Government Complex Sejong on Tuesday.

The ministry's 2030 Youth Advisory Panel submitted a total of 12 policy proposals last month across four subcommittees — higher and lifelong education, teacher policy, education rights, and AI and future education.

The forum will bring together 20 advisory panel members and ministry policy officials to discuss how the proposals can be incorporated into actual policy.

In the higher and lifelong education area, discussions will cover building an intergenerational lifelong education platform, improving lifelong education vouchers, and developing education innovation measures to encourage people to settle in local communities. The teacher policy area will examine field support systems following revisions to the teacher personnel regime and ways to strengthen school-centered guidance for students.

The education rights area will address efforts to improve disability awareness among prospective and current teachers and to build a student-tailored integrated support system. The AI and future education area will take up AI education starting in the home, region-linked AI career support, and the introduction of a school AI learning safety compensation scheme.

Based on the forum's outcomes, the advisory panel plans to refine its proposals and then hold a deliberative discussion open to the general public. It will subsequently publish a policy proposal report and hold a results presentation.

Ye Hye-ran, the ministry's director general for lifelong education support, said the ministry would "actively support the adoption and incorporation of policy proposals so that young people's ideas can serve as a starting point for solving real education problems."