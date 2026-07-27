Incheon Transit Corporation has moved to improve hygiene inside its subway stations by introducing UV-C ultraviolet sanitizing devices built into escalator handrails — the first such installation by any urban rail operator in South Korea.

The move is a meaningful step toward passenger safety and infection prevention. Yet critics say the initiative falls short, pointing out that the surfaces passengers touch most — handrails, poles and pillars inside train cabins — remain largely unaddressed. Hundreds of thousands of riders pass through the system daily.

Calls are growing for a comprehensive cross-infection prevention system covering not just escalator handrails but cabin handrails as well.

Incheon Transit Corporation announced Monday it is operating UV-C sanitizing devices embedded inside escalator handrails — a first for any urban rail system in the country.

The newly installed units house UV-C sterilizers within the escalator handrail mechanism itself, offering better maintenance efficiency and cost-effectiveness than earlier external models.

The corporation piloted eight units last year through the Incheon Startup Park TRYOUT public demonstration project.

After verifying a sterilization rate of 99.9% this year, it recently added six more units at Bupyeong Station and Ganseok Oryeori Station, bringing the total in operation to 14.

The corporation expects the initiative to raise hygiene standards and help prevent escalator falls by encouraging passengers to hold the handrails with confidence.

The project's scope, however, has drawn criticism for being limited to escalator handrails inside stations.

In practice, the surfaces subway riders touch most frequently are not escalator handrails but the straps, poles and pillars inside train cabins. During rush hours, a single strap can be gripped by hundreds of passengers in succession.

That reality has lent weight to the argument that effective cross-infection prevention requires extending hygiene management to train cabin handrails, not just escalators.

Media reports have cited bacterial contamination data from Seoul subway handrails to highlight the need for better hygiene management at public transit facilities.

A microbiology research team at a national university in Seoul sampled 30 handrail points during rush hours on major Seoul subway lines — including Lines 2, 3 and 9 — and analyzed bacterial contamination levels. The results showed an average of 1,200 to 2,500 colony-forming units (CFU) of bacteria per square centimeter.

That is significantly higher than the 500 to 1,000 CFU typically measured on household toilet lids.

Kim Yeon-su, a professor in the microbiology department at Seoul National University, warned that subway handrails are touched by tens of thousands of hands each day and are often made of plastic, a material that readily harbors bacteria. "Bacterial growth can occur rapidly in underground environments with poor ventilation," he said.

Incheon International Airport Corporation has already taken a similar step, fitting the handrails of its shuttle train with antimicrobial materials that inhibit the growth of viruses and bacteria. The measure reflects the airport's role as an international transit hub handling large numbers of arriving passengers from abroad, and is intended to raise the level of infectious disease prevention.

Antimicrobial handrails are considered an effective tool for reducing cross-infection, as the material suppresses bacterial growth on contact surfaces used by successive passengers.

Experts welcomed Incheon Transit Corporation's adoption of UV-C sanitizing devices but said the scope of hygiene management needs to expand.

One practical approach under discussion is to first apply antimicrobial handrail materials to a select number of trains on the busiest lines, then conduct regular bacterial contamination tests on cabin handrails to build an objective dataset before deciding whether to roll out the measure more broadly.

The corporation did pilot antimicrobial handrails on some sections of the Incheon subway in 2024, but that program has since stalled, and there are currently no plans to revisit the installation of antimicrobial handrails.

Industry officials said the UV-C escalator sanitizer rollout marks a meaningful new starting point for urban rail hygiene management, but noted that the spaces passengers contact most are train cabins, not station concourses. "Passenger safety is expanding beyond accident prevention to include infection prevention, and hygiene management needs to be redesigned around the facilities that see the highest contact," one official said.

The official added that if the escalator handrail sanitizer represents a first step, the logical next move would be to extend hygiene management to cabin handrails, poles and platform railings — the surfaces passengers touch most — as a more effective public health policy.