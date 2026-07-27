Gwangjin-gu is launching a short-form content training program for local small business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs to expand their online sales channels and sharpen their product promotion skills using short-form video.

The program comes as short-form content has become a key tool for product promotion and online marketing amid rapid growth in the digital consumer market, drawing strong interest from small business owners.

The training will run every Sunday from Aug. 5 to Aug. 26 at the Gwangjin Economic Hub Center, open to 40 small business owners and prospective entrepreneurs based in Gwangjin-gu. Participants will build hands-on skills by planning, filming, editing and producing their own short-form promotional videos for platforms such as YouTube Shorts and Instagram Reels.

Both the first- and second-half sessions last year drew more applicants than available spots, and participant satisfaction reached 95 percent. The district is continuing the program this year on the strength of that response.

Registration is open on a first-come, first-served basis through Monday on the Gwangjin-gu Office website (Participation & Communication → Online Application). For further details, contact the district's Local Economy Division.

"As the online consumer environment changes rapidly, digital promotion capabilities have become a key factor in strengthening the competitiveness of small businesses," District Mayor Kim Kyung-ho said. "We will continue to expand practical education and support programs so that small business owners can respond effectively to the evolving market."