Gangnam-gu held the opening ceremony for its 2026 Oxbridge Career and Cultural Exchange program at Pungmun High School on Monday.

One hundred local high school students and eight tutors from Oxford and Cambridge will take part in classes, discussions, mock interviews and career counseling across four fields — natural sciences, engineering and medicine, humanities, and social sciences — through Wednesday.

"I hope students will experience the educational approach of world-class universities and gain a clearer sense of their interests and career paths," Gangnam-gu District Mayor Kim Hyun-gi said. "We will continue to expand differentiated global education opportunities so that young people can nurture their dreams on a broader stage."