Jeonnam Gwangju Integrated Special City is accepting applications for appointed members of its newly formed Regulatory Rationalization Committee through Aug. 10.

The committee is a public-private consultative body that merges the separate regulatory reform committees previously run by the former Gwangju Metropolitan City and South Jeolla Province.

The deputy mayor for administration and a civilian co-chair will jointly lead the committee, which will have 25 members in total, including 15 private-sector experts.

The committee will deliberate and decide on regional regulatory reform policy, including reviews of new or tightened regulations, the drafting of comprehensive regulatory improvement plans, and the examination of regulatory exemptions for emerging industries and livelihood sectors.

The 15 open positions span AI, energy, culture, agricultural policy, marine and fisheries, economy, construction, environment, urban planning, tourism, transportation, architecture, forestry, health and welfare, and general regulatory reform.

Eligible applicants include university professors, lawyers and executives of business associations with expertise and experience in regulatory affairs. Terms run two years.

Applicants must submit an application form and supporting documents to the Regulatory Reform Team under the Innovation and Evaluation Office at the Gwangju office, or to the Regulatory Reform Team under the Legal Affairs Office at the Muan office.