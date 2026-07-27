Water levels in rivers connected to Chuncheon Dam and Uiam Dam are expected to rise following discharge operations by Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power.

Chuncheon Mayor Yuk Dong-han and city officials visited the area downstream of Uiam Dam on Monday to inspect riverbank access control facilities, vehicle barriers and overall safety conditions, the city said.

Vehicle barriers are activated immediately when the discharge rate exceeds 2,000 tons per second.

The city monitored the discharge situation in real time, sent emergency text alerts urging residents to stay away from riverbank areas, and activated access control facilities along the river.

"When a dam releases water, river levels can rise sharply in a very short time," Mayor Yuk said. "We ask citizens to refrain from entering riverbanks and riverside flats, and to cooperate fully with safety personnel."