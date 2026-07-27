The Second Provincial Office of Gangwon Special Self-Governing Province, which opened in Jumunjin-eup, Gangneung on July 24, 2023, marked its third anniversary this week.

Serving as the administrative center for the Yeongdong and southern Gangwon regions and as a governance hub for fostering emerging industries, the office has consistently worked to strengthen cooperation among cities and counties in pursuit of region-specific development strategies and the province's "K-EasTop Global City" vision.

Through a general civil affairs office and mobile civil service units, the office has improved residents' access to provincial administration across 10 cities and counties in the Yeongdong and southern regions.

With the launch of the ninth elected-term administration, the Second Provincial Office plans to accelerate its campaign pledges — particularly key projects under the Future Industries, Tourism, and Marine and Fisheries bureaus — to secure new growth engines for the Yeongdong and southern regions.

Son Chang-hwan, head of the office's Global Affairs Division, said the office would build on the trust it has developed with residents over the past three years to push ahead with community cooperation and future industry development. "We will continue to work closely with the 10 cities and counties in the Yeongdong and southern regions to successfully carry out the core tasks of the ninth elected-term administration and create new growth drivers for the region," he said.

In the future industries sector, the office plans to establish a clean energy resource cluster centered on biomass-derived clean methanol and coal gangue, and to develop a Gangwon-style liquefied hydrogen industrial cluster encompassing production, storage and utilization systems — positioning the province as a leader in South Korea's future energy industry.

On the tourism front, the office aims to build a foundation for a globally competitive, long-stay tourism destination through the development of a four-season tourism and leisure complex, the expansion of international tourism at Yangyang Airport, and the operation of marine wellness programs.

In the marine and fisheries sector, the office plans to develop Donghae and Mukho ports into key hubs for the trans-East Sea maritime economy, while further strengthening competitiveness through the modernization of East Coast fish markets and a revitalization project for Jangho Port's fishing village.

Meanwhile, the Second Provincial Office has continued its community engagement activities. On Thursday and Friday of last week, senior civil servants and members of the volunteer club "Hamkke-haG" carried out an environmental cleanup at Jumunjin Beach in Gangneung and organized a local shopping event at Jumunjin traditional market to support the local economy.

The office has also been actively promoting a culture of giving, running an intensive fundraising period for the hometown love donation program from June 8 through July 31.

Over the past three years, the office has carried out 14 consumer-promotion campaigns and 35 volunteer activities as part of its ongoing commitment to community cooperation. It plans to continue expanding such programs, pursuing a field-centered approach to administration that grows alongside the local community.