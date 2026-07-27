BTS has notched its seventh music video to surpass 1.1 billion views on YouTube. The milestone belongs to "Butter," the megahit that gave the group its longest-running No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

According to the group's agency, Big Hit Music, the music video for the digital single "Butter" — released in May 2021 — crossed 1.1 billion YouTube views at 2 a.m. Monday.

"Butter" joins "Dynamite," "Boy With Luv (Feat. Halsey)," "DNA," "MIC Drop (Steve Aoki Remix)," "FAKE LOVE" and "IDOL" as BTS music videos to reach the 1.1 billion-view mark.

The video drew wide attention upon its release for its striking visual contrasts — black-and-white versus color, suits versus tracksuits, grand stages versus a gymnasium — woven together with the members' powerful choreography. Particularly memorable are the signature hair-sweep move, a hand-kiss performance and the song's lively footwork sequence.

When it dropped, the video hit 10 million views in 13 minutes and surpassed 100 million views in 21 hours — the fastest K-pop video ever to reach that threshold. "Butter," BTS's second all-English single after "Dynamite," debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 dated June 5, 2021, marking the group's 10th chart-topper, and spent a total of 20 weeks on the chart.

BTS has accumulated a string of billion-view videos: "Dynamite" leads with 2.1 billion views, followed by "Boy With Luv (Feat. Halsey)" at 1.9 billion, "DNA" at 1.6 billion, "MIC Drop (Steve Aoki Remix)" at 1.5 billion, and both "FAKE LOVE" and "IDOL" at 1.3 billion each.