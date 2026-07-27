Shin Tae-yong, who coaches Indonesian professional football club Persija Jakarta, has been handed a one-year suspension by the Korea Football Association's Fair Trade Commission over allegations that he assaulted a player. Persija responded by saying the club extends its "unwavering trust and full support" to Shin.

Persija issued a statement on its website Sunday (local time), saying the club had "directly cross-verified" the KFA's disciplinary decision with the association itself and had "maintained a stable atmosphere within the team while accurately confirming all information that has recently been circulating."

"The Korea Football Association has imposed a one-year suspension on coach Shin Tae-yong," the club said, adding that "the sanction applies only within South Korea and does not affect Shin's activities outside South Korea, including at Persija."

"While respecting the KFA's decision, Persija extends its unwavering trust and wholehearted support so that coach Shin can give his best in building the team," the club added.

Shin was appointed head coach of K League 1 side Ulsan HD last August but had his contract terminated after roughly two months amid reports of friction with players and assault allegations. The controversy deepened after footage emerged showing him slapping a player hard on the cheek at a first meeting with the squad shortly after taking charge.

The KFA sent Ulsan an official letter in December requesting details of the incident, launching a formal investigation. The association is understood to have convened its Fair Trade Commission earlier this month to hand down the one-year suspension.

After leaving Ulsan, Shin spent about eight months out of work before taking charge of Persija in June. The club has since signed Kwon Chang-hoon from Jeju SK Group as it prepares for the new season.