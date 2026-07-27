Dyson Korea said Monday it has donated air purifiers with fan functions to children from low-income households, in partnership with child welfare organization ChildFund Korea.

The company donated several models — including the Dyson Cool air purifier, the Dyson Cool Formaldehyde air purifier and the Dyson Big+Quiet air purifier — all of which combine air circulation and purification functions.

ChildFund Korea plans to distribute the products to child welfare facilities, including community child centers, as well as to low-income households.

Recipients include families on basic livelihood benefits, near-poverty households, single-parent families and multicultural families — all considered particularly vulnerable to extreme heat. Priority was given to homes and facilities with poor living conditions where cooling support is most urgently needed during summer.

Dyson Korea said it hopes the donation will help improve indoor air quality and create more comfortable living environments for children.

"Extreme heat poses an even greater hardship for children from vulnerable households, and we are deeply grateful to Dyson Korea for this meaningful contribution," said Shin Jeong-won, head of ChildFund Korea's social contribution and partnership division. "ChildFund Korea will also do its best to ensure children can have a healthy and safe summer."

Dyson air purifiers use Air Multiplier technology to circulate indoor air efficiently, maintaining a cool and comfortable environment even in hot weather. A high-performance filter system removes fine dust particles and absorbs odors and gases, helping sustain clean indoor air quality.

Meanwhile, Dyson Korea has consistently donated air purifiers, hair dryers and cordless vacuum cleaners to children from low-income households and community child centers nationwide through ChildFund Korea since 2020, supporting improvements to children's living environments.