Soonchunhyang University admitted 11 more students than its authorized quota to its medical school this year due to an administrative error.

According to education officials Monday, the mistake occurred in late February during a supplementary admissions round held to fill seats left vacant after the regular early and standard enrollment periods.

Staff called prospective students to confirm their intention to enroll, but a staff member miscounted the number of students who had already registered. Despite all 11 remaining seats having already been filled, the staff member enrolled 11 additional students.

As a result, 113 students were ultimately admitted — 11 more than the authorized quota of 102.

The Ministry of Education ordered Soonchunhyang University to reduce its medical school admissions quota by 11 for the 2028 academic year. "After confirming that Soonchunhyang University exceeded its enrollment quota in the 2026 admissions cycle, we notified the school that it must reduce its intake for the 2028 academic year," a ministry official said.