Actor Shin Ae-ra has publicly called out a social media account impersonating her.

On Monday, Shin posted a screenshot of the fake account's profile to her Instagram story. "This is an impersonation account that has nothing to do with me," she wrote, adding, "I have no other accounts, so please do not be fooled."

The screenshot showed a private account created under her name, with a username nearly identical to her own — differing by just one added word. The account's bio reads, "I am forever grateful to my supporters."

Shin exposed the account directly so fans would not fall victim to it.

This is not the first time celebrity impersonation accounts have caused problems.

Broadcaster Hong Seok-cheon posted a screenshot of an impersonation account on July 7, stating it was not him, and actor Choi Jeong-yun also flagged a fake account last month, urging followers to be cautious.

Actor Oh Na-ra, Cool member Lee Jae-hoon, singer Jang Yun-jeong, broadcaster Mija and YouTuber Tzuyang have also reported being impersonated.

Shin made her debut in 1989 as a specially recruited talent at MBC and appeared in dramas including "Sarangi Meomureuneun Giwajip," "What Is Love?" and "Love in Your Arms." She married actor Cha In-pyo in 1995 and has one son and two daughters.