Chunjae Education announced Monday it will hold a subject-specific teaching workshop for middle and high school teachers over the summer break, titled "Vivid Lesson Recipe."

The workshop aims to share strong classroom practices across subjects and introduce teaching and learning methods that incorporate AI and educational technology.

Twelve active teachers and education experts covering six subjects — Korean, English, mathematics, social studies, science and history — will serve as instructors, with each session accommodating about 80 middle and high school teachers. The program runs from Aug. 4 to Aug. 11.

Sessions include Kim Yo-seop (Gwangsu Middle School, science) presenting "Scientific Inquiry Methods Starting from Students' Questions," Kim Eun-ha, director of the Books and Education Research Institute (Korean), presenting "Non-literary Reading That Convinces the Teacher First," Won Nam-hun (Gwangju High School, social studies) on "Designing Digital Tool-Based Lessons in General Social Studies," and Kim Yong-ok of the Korea Institute for Curriculum and Evaluation (English) on "Designing English-Centered Convergence Lessons to Foster Media Literacy."

Each session runs from 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and is led by two instructors per subject, combining edtech hands-on practice with classroom case sharing. Participants will receive practical teaching tips using Chunjae textbooks and the T-Selpa platform, along with ideas applicable to second-semester classrooms. Networking time for attendees to exchange experiences is also built into the program.

As AI-powered digital textbooks and edtech tools spread across schools, demand for teacher training to strengthen digital classroom skills has grown. Education companies are responding by expanding field-oriented training programs that go beyond supplying textbooks to sharing real classroom cases and digital tool techniques.

"As the education environment changes rapidly, the exchange of experience among teachers and a deeper understanding of digital tools are becoming increasingly important," an industry official said. "There is a need for programs that can contribute to improving teachers' professional expertise."

Kim Deok-yu, head of Chunjae Education's secondary development division, said he hopes the workshop will offer practical help as teachers share diverse classroom strategies and prepare for the second semester. "We will continue to develop teaching and learning content and teacher training programs that can be put to use in schools," he added.