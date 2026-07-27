The Ulsan Buk-gu District Office para-swimming team claimed six medals — four gold, one silver and one bronze — at the 24th Suwon Special City Mayor Cup National Para-Swimming Championships.

Held Sunday at the Gwanggyo Complex Culture and Sports Center pool in Suwon, Gyeonggi Province, under the auspices of the Korea Disabled Swimming Federation, the meet saw Oh Young-jun take gold in the 200-meter freestyle in 3 minutes 15.81 seconds and gold in the 200-meter individual medley in 3:37.99.

Lee Jae-eun won gold in the 100-meter breaststroke in 1:38.20 and silver in the 100-meter butterfly in 1:41.54.

Kang Seong-ho took gold in the 100-meter backstroke in 1:01.32 and bronze in the 100-meter butterfly in 1:02.31.