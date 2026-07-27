Hard-hitting Ramazan Temirov (29, Uzbekistan) dismantled former UFC flyweight (125 pounds) title challenger and current No. 10-ranked Steve Erceg (30, Australia), announcing himself as a serious contender in the division.

At the co-main event of UFC Fight Night: Ankalaev vs. Guskov, held Sunday at Etihad Arena on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, UAE, Temirov knocked Erceg down three times with consecutive overhand hooks before finishing him by KO at 4 minutes 21 seconds of the first round.

The third and final overhand left Erceg unconscious, sending him face-first into the canvas. The relentless full-power swings — rare in the flyweight division — left the veteran unable to defend himself, resulting in a shocking defeat.

In his post-fight interview, Temirov called out the entire division. "Who's next? I don't care who it is," he said, declaring his intention to become flyweight champion. "I trained hard enough to go three full rounds, but I knew a KO was coming," he added. "Whoever the champion is, I'm ready."

In the main event, former UFC light heavyweight champion and No. 1-ranked Magomed Ankalaev (34, Russia) defeated No. 9-ranked "Tsarevich" Bogdan Guskov (33, Uzbekistan) by TKO via ground and pound at 2 minutes 41 seconds of the fifth round.

The win marked a successful comeback nine months after Ankalaev lost his title to Alex Pereira by TKO via punches and elbows at UFC 320 last October. Ankalaev's record now stands at 21 wins, 1 draw, 2 losses and 1 no contest.

In his post-fight interview, Ankalaev thanked Guskov for stepping in on short notice to replace the injured Khalil Rountree Jr. On the fight itself, he said Guskov was unwilling to engage in a striking exchange. "I kept trying to grab him, but he kept slipping away," Ankalaev said, explaining why he opted for takedowns.

"I won tonight, so now I'm going hunting for what I lost — the title," he said.

Current UFC light heavyweight champion Carlos Ulberg is recovering from surgery after tearing his right anterior cruciate ligament. At the post-fight press conference, Ankalaev said that if Ulberg cannot return soon, he would be open to fighting No. 6-ranked Paulo Costa.