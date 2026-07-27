Landing International, a global K-beauty retail distributor, said Monday it has been supporting K-beauty brands' entry into the US market through CJ Olive Young's online and offline channels in the country.

To help its clients establish a foothold in the United States and build toward long-term growth, the company handled brand sourcing, product portfolio development, local market suitability reviews and retail support. It also provided strategic assistance across a range of areas, including local market analysis, regulatory compliance strategies for US retail and consumer-tailored product curation.

Through the project, Landing International successfully placed 11 K-beauty brands in CJ Olive Young's Pasadena and Century City stores as well as its online shop. Notable brands include make p:rem, K-SECRET, CHUNGMIJUNG and RETURNITY.

The company is also stepping up efforts to raise K-beauty's profile in the United States, having co-hosted the country's first "National K-Beauty Week" event with major beauty retailer Ulta Beauty.

"CJ Olive Young's entry into the US market is an important milestone not just at the corporate level, but in terms of the global expansion of the entire K-beauty ecosystem," Landing International CEO Jung Saera said. "We will actively support more K-beauty brands in growing and succeeding in the North American market."