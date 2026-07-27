A man in his 20s has been arrested after attempting to rape a woman he did not know in a hotel restroom in Jeju.

According to the Jeju Western Police Station on Monday, the man, identified only as A, has been booked on charges of attempted rape and is under investigation.

A is accused of following a woman, identified as B, into a first-floor women's restroom at a hotel in Yeon-dong, Jeju, at around 4 p.m. Sunday, then choking her and attempting to rape her.

A passerby who heard B crying out for help called police, and officers who arrived at the scene arrested A on the spot.

The investigation found that A and B were strangers with no prior acquaintance.

Police have applied for a detention warrant for A and are continuing to investigate the full circumstances of the incident.