HJ Shipbuilding & Construction has acquired a women's professional golf team ahead of the second half of the 2026 season, marking the company's entry into sports marketing. The Busan-based shipbuilder held a founding ceremony for the "HJ Shipbuilding & Construction Golf Team," composed of KLPGA players, at its Seoul office in Namyeong-dong on Friday, the company announced Monday.

The team will compete for the remainder of this season with five founding members, who will wear the company's logo at major domestic and international tournaments — beginning with the Aurora World Championship, the first event of the second half. The roster consists of KLPGA players Park Ji-young, Hong Jeong-min and Jo A-yeon, second-tour player Kim Min-seo, and high school prospect Park Seo-jin.

HJ Shipbuilding & Construction began acquiring players from the Korea Real Estate Investment & Trust golf team earlier this year, aiming to raise its domestic professional sports profile and brand value. The move is regarded as a strategic investment combining corporate image enhancement with ESG activities.

Park Ji-young, one of women's golf's marquee names with 10 career KLPGA victories, is a former national team reserve member who joined the KLPGA in 2014 and has been a consistent presence on tour ever since. She is regarded as a complete player and one of only 15 members in KLPGA history to join the "10-win club."

Hong Jeong-min joined the tour in 2020 and has established herself as one of its top players, posting the best season of her career last year — claiming her first major title and finishing among the leaders in wins and prize money. Jo A-yeon debuted on the KLPGA tour in 2019 as the youngest player ever to represent the national team, won twice and took the rookie of the year award.

HJ Shipbuilding & Construction plans to use the golf team as a platform for broader customer engagement beyond simple sports sponsorship. In addition to supporting the players' competitive development, the company intends to build a more familiar brand presence through pro-am events, fan participation programs and community outreach activities.

"We are drawing up a blueprint in which the company, the players, our customers and local communities all grow together through the golf team," a company official said. "We will enhance HJ Shipbuilding & Construction's unique brand value by linking sports marketing, ESG activities and community contribution programs."