IPark Hyundai Development announced Monday that it is running the "IPARK Icicle Campaign" to prevent heat-related illness among workers as intense heat and tropical nights are expected to follow the monsoon season.

The campaign encompasses heat-illness prevention activities by supervisors across work categories, measurements of perceived temperature, dissemination of heat wave alerts, rest-period scheduling based on perceived temperature, operation of prevention facilities, adjustment of working hours, management of vulnerable workers, and heat-illness prevention education. This year in particular, the company is implementing a manual that halts outdoor work when a major heat wave alert is issued, to ensure substantive health management on site.

On-site measures include increased distribution of bottled water based on perceived temperature and the addition of a major heat wave alert that suspends outdoor work when the perceived temperature reaches 38 degrees Celsius or above. The company has also strengthened worker monitoring systems and work-suspension standards: perceived temperature for outdoor work is measured once every two hours, and newly assigned workers undergo a five-day heat acclimatization protocol.

The company has established four tiers based on perceived temperature — Attention (31 degrees and above), Caution (33 degrees and above), Warning (35 degrees and above), and Danger (38 degrees and above) — with corresponding responses. These range from heat-illness prevention management for outdoor work and a mandatory 20-minute rest for every two hours of outdoor work, to suspension of continuous outdoor work and a complete halt of all outdoor work.

To avoid the high-risk hours of 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. during heat waves, work schedules are moved earlier or shortened, and other measures equivalent to working-hour adjustments — such as modifying work plans and pace — are applied. Heat-illness prevention facilities are in operation at each site. These include cool kits containing thermometers, cold compresses, instant cooling packs and fans, as well as "Icicle Rooms" equipped with chairs, air conditioning and water purifiers. Outdoor Icicle shelters in piloti and Mongolian-tent configurations are fitted with industrial air conditioners or electric fans.

To manage at-risk groups, the company proactively identifies workers who meet vulnerable-worker criteria, including those newly assigned to a task and those with a history of heat-related illness. During the peak summer heat, "Ice Men" are deployed to maintain hygiene at rest facilities and oversee heat-illness prevention equipment such as ice makers and air conditioners, while also assisting with health management through regular site rounds.

"At the Gonjiam Central I'Park site, we provide water and sports drinks free of charge through vending machines so workers can conveniently stay hydrated," an IPark Hyundai Development official said. "We plan to continuously develop and put in place a variety of measures to create an environment where workers can stay safe on the job during heat waves."

Meanwhile, IPark Hyundai Development posted second-quarter sales of 914.6 billion won ($624 million) and an operating profit of 122.7 billion won, marking the first time in about five years that quarterly operating profit has exceeded 100 billion won.