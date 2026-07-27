Doosan Engineering & Construction's brand book series has won honors in two categories at the Red Dot Design Award 2026.

According to industry sources Monday, the brand book series took top prizes in two categories within the Brands & Communication Design field: ▷Brand Design & Identity ▷Publishing & Print Media. The Red Dot Design Award is recognized as one of the world's three most prestigious design awards, alongside the iF Design Award and IDEA.

The brand book series comprises three volumes: a corporate PR book capturing the company's business philosophy and capabilities built over 66 years of transparent management; a "We've" book presenting the brand's core values and vision for better living; and "The Zenith" book outlining the direction of the company's high-end residential brand.

Doosan Engineering & Construction designed each of the three volumes to reflect its own distinct character while connecting them as a unified experience through a dedicated folder. The intent is to convey the company's corporate philosophy, residential values and high-end brand direction as a single brand experience.

The company has been strengthening its design capabilities across a range of spaces and products so that residents can feel convenience, enjoyment and pride in their daily lives within its complexes. It has also consistently earned the GD (Good Design) mark at the Good Design Award — hosted by the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy and organized by the Korea Institute of Design Promotion — across diverse categories closely tied to residents' everyday lives, including landscaping, play facilities, lifestyle-oriented residential products and common areas.

"Through this Red Dot win, Doosan Engineering & Construction's design reach has expanded beyond residential spaces into the communications field — conveying the philosophy of the company and its brands," a company official said. "We will continue to present more thoughtful and refined design at every point of contact with our customers."

Meanwhile, Doosan Engineering & Construction posted consolidated sales of 359.4 billion won ($245 million) and operating profit of 29.9 billion won in the first quarter of this year.