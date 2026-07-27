Opening Friday, the festival showcases the islands' breathtaking natural scenery

The Geomundo-Baekdo Silver Sea Experience Festival will be held Friday through Saturday at the Samho Bridge waterfront area in Samsan-myeon, Geomundo.

On opening day Friday, festivities will kick off with a traditional Geomundo boat song performance, followed by an opening ceremony, fireworks and celebratory performances.

On Saturday, visitors can take part in hands-on activities celebrating the island's marine environment — catching live fish bare-handed, hauling a seine net and gathering sea snails — alongside a Silver Sea song competition.

Throughout the festival, organizers will offer programs unique to Geomundo, including fresh seafood, a sea-breeze mugwort rice cake-making experience and a maritime tour.

Visitors will also be able to explore a marine safety experience center, a Geomundo history and culture hall and a Geomundo seafood promotion pavilion, all designed to introduce tourists to the island's maritime heritage, history and local specialties.

Geomundo is about a two-hour ride by high-speed ferry from the Yeosu coastal passenger terminal.