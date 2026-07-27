Dongsuh Foods announced Monday the launch of the Canu Barista Oasis, a new premium machine for its Canu Barista capsule coffee brand.

The machine was developed to meet consumer demand for convenient, customizable coffee drinks ranging from Americano to latte. A milk recipe function lets users prepare cafe-quality lattes and cappuccinos at home.

The machine also cuts preheat time to about three seconds and strengthens extraction convenience and continuous-use performance. It can brew up to about 30 consecutive espresso shots.

Dongsuh Foods is also introducing the Canu Barista Milk Frother, a companion accessory for making lattes with ease. The frother supports two functions — hot foam and cold foam.

"We will continue to introduce products that deliver a differentiated coffee experience unique to Canu Barista," said Kim Jeong-hee, a marketing manager at Dongsuh Foods.