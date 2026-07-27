SBS Friday-Saturday drama "Agent Kim Reactivated" has wrapped up as the biggest hit of 2026.

According to Fantagio, the finale, which aired Saturday, drew a peak minute rating of 27.1 percent, a nationwide average of 23.0 percent and a Greater Seoul average of 23.4 percent, according to Nielsen Korea, closing the series on a dominant note.

Nielsen Korea's nationwide cumulative reach figures — covering both first-run broadcasts and reruns from the first episode through the finale — put total TV viewership at 25,638,593, with a cumulative nationwide reach rate of 52.56 percent.

That figure surpasses half of South Korea's total population, underscoring the show's standing as a national drama that sparked what observers have called the "Agent Kim syndrome."

"Agent Kim Reactivated" drew strong responses from its earliest episodes, posting a nationwide rating of 22.3 percent by its sixth episode and holding the top rating among miniseries all year. The finale's peak minute rating of 27.1 percent cemented its standing as the most talked-about drama of 2026.

The show's success is widely attributed to a strong original IP, high production quality, committed performances from the cast and immersive direction.

"Agent Kim Reactivated" concluded with its 10th episode, which aired Saturday. The finale depicted a happy ending for Agent Kim (played by So Ji-sub), who joins forces with Seong Han-su (Choi Dae-hoon) and Park Jin-cheol (Yoon Kyung-ho) to bring down Ju Gang-chan (Ju Sang-wook) and reclaim a quiet everyday life with his daughter Kim Min-ji (Seo Su-min).

So Ji-sub said through his agency that he considers "Agent Kim Reactivated" a work completed through the passion and effort of many people. "I sincerely thank the director, the writer and every staff member who quietly held the set together even in the cold," he said. He added: "Above all, I am truly grateful to the viewers who loved 'Agent Kim Reactivated' and stayed with us until the very end. I will carry your support in my heart for a long time and repay it with even better work going forward."