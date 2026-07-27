A man in his 60s has been fined for sexually assaulting a female insurance agent in her 30s.

The Wonju Branch of Chuncheon District Court's Criminal Division 2, presided over by Judge Park So-yeon, recently sentenced a 65-year-old man identified only as A to a fine of 12 million won ($8,180) on charges of forcible indecent assault. The court also ordered A to complete a 40-hour sexual violence treatment program.

A was indicted on charges of groping an insurance agent in her 30s, identified as B, at his home in Wonju, Gangwon Province, in August last year. As B was leaving after renewing his auto insurance policy, A told her he would give her a massage, then carried out the assault.

Despite B's refusal, A forced her to lie face-down on the floor and touched multiple parts of her body with his hands, including her private areas.

When B tried to push his hand away and leave, A said, "I'm almost done, so let me finish," and groped her private areas again.

"The defendant is a first-time offender and deposited 10 million won with the court on behalf of the victim," the court said in its ruling. "However, the victim declined to accept the deposit, the assault was not minor, and the defendant has not been forgiven by the victim — all of which were taken into account in determining the sentence."