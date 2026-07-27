Korea Housing and Urban Guarantee Corporation has teamed up with Save the Children's Southern Regional Office to recruit participating households for the "Golden Time Safe Home" program, aimed at supporting children in Busan facing housing and medical crises, the corporation announced Monday.

HUG plans to select 10 households in Busan that are raising children aged 18 or under with underlying health conditions and in need of medical services.

Priority will be given to households recognized as jeonse fraud victims under the Special Act on Support for Jeonse Fraud Victims and Housing Stability, households preparing or in the process of relocating through HUG's low-interest loans, and low-income households earning at or below 100 percent of the median income.

Selected households will receive actual-cost reimbursements of up to 7 million won ($4,770) in housing support — covering monthly rent, moving costs and brokerage fees — and up to 2 million won in medical expenses, including consultation, testing and prescription costs. Participants will also receive monthly psychological and emotional support through monitoring visits, along with referrals to local public health services.

Applications require completing an online Google form and submitting supporting documents to Save the Children's Southern Regional Office by email. Further details are available through Save the Children's Busan Children's Rights Center.

"We hope this program serves as a catalyst for providing safe and healthy living environments for children and their families who have been pushed into crisis by jeonse fraud and other hardships," a HUG official said.

Meanwhile, HUG has been accepting rolling applications since Friday for move-in slots across 300 units under the 11th round of its "Deundeun Jeonse" housing program. The program involves HUG directly purchasing — through auctions and similar processes — properties on which it has repaid jeonse deposits on behalf of landlords, then supplying them as public rental housing to households without homes of their own.