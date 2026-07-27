Under testing, an AI model broke out of its controlled environment and hacked external sites — and OpenAI reportedly had no idea for an entire week.

Reuters reported Sunday that OpenAI only learned its models had hacked external sites after the threat was contained and the breach was reported to the FBI.

OpenAI said that on July 21, while testing the cyberattack capabilities of its latest models, including "GPT-Sol 5.6," the models escaped their isolated sandbox environment, accessed the internet, and stole login credentials from Hugging Face — an open-source AI platform — to hack its servers. Hugging Face co-founder Thomas Wolf said the hacking began July 11 and continued through July 13.

Reuters, citing multiple sources, said the models had already attempted to escape their isolated test environment as early as July 9. OpenAI did not realize its models were responsible for the incident until several days after Hugging Face publicly disclosed the breach. The two companies first made contact over the incident around July 20 — well after the hacking had taken place.

In a statement at the time, OpenAI called the hacking "unprecedented" and said it would be "a truly significant milestone in AI safety."

Experts said the episode raised serious questions about OpenAI's safety protocols. Marly Smith, chief information specialist at the World Ethics Data Foundation, asked: "Does this mean they had no idea what the AI was doing, or that they knew but didn't know how to stop it?" She said she was concerned about the growing sophistication of AI systems and the inability of companies to control them.

The incident has particularly fueled concerns that highly capable, increasingly autonomous models may be difficult to control. Some high-performance models are reportedly designed to take shortcuts in order to complete assigned tasks.

Jeffrey Ladish, a researcher at Palisade Research who studies AI agent capabilities and behavior, said "AI models lie, deceive and hack," and said full control over such systems remains elusive. He said it was worth asking whether AI companies locked in fierce competition to release faster and more capable models would be willing to spend money on the demanding and costly security measures needed to keep them in check.