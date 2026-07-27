Bentley Motors officially opened a state-of-the-art new paint factory at its Crewe headquarters, the company announced Monday.

The opening marks a key milestone in Bentley's "Beyond100+" strategy and its ongoing transformation into what the company calls a "Dream Factory," laying the production groundwork for its future model portfolio and advancing its vision of sustainable luxury car manufacturing.

Anne, Princess Royal, attended the opening ceremony, touring Bentley's design studio, the new paint factory and production facilities, and meeting with employees involved in vehicle development and manufacturing.

Frank-Stephan Walliser, chairman and CEO of Bentley Motors, said it was "a great honor" to welcome the Princess Royal to Crewe for the official opening. "Her visit gave us a wonderful opportunity to celebrate the achievements of our colleagues, who are shaping Bentley's future with their expertise, passion and dedication," he said.

The new paint factory spans 12,500 square meters, making it Bentley's most advanced production facility to date. It was designed as the centerpiece of the Dream Factory strategy and the restructuring of the Crewe production site under the Beyond100+ plan.

The facility is the world's first to deploy autonomous guided vehicles (AGVs) in a vehicle paint process. Engineered with production efficiency, flexibility, sustainability and working conditions all in mind, it supports around 100 exterior color options and new bespoke paint processes. Advanced thermal management systems and intelligent automation reduce energy consumption, waste and emissions while improving productivity and the working environment.

The factory will serve as the primary paint facility for Bentley's future model lineup, including the Continental GT, Continental GTC and Flying Spur, as well as the Torcal — the brand's fourth model. The Torcal is Bentley's first fully electric vehicle and the world's first luxury urban SUV, carrying forward the craftsmanship and performance the brand has upheld since its founding in 1919 as it leads Bentley into a new era of electrification.

Meanwhile, Bentley has been actively expanding its customer touchpoints, most recently entering more than 35 vehicles — including its latest model lineup — in the hillclimb and exhibition programs at the 2026 Goodwood Festival of Speed in West Sussex, England.