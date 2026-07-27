Golfers live about five years longer on average than non-golfers and face roughly 40 percent lower risk of death, according to new research.

The Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews (R&A) highlighted the findings in its recently released "Golf and Health 2021–2025" report. Citing a study that tracked about 300,000 golfers in Sweden, the report found that golfers' risk of death was approximately 40 percent lower than that of non-golfers, even after adjusting for gender, age and socioeconomic factors.

Walking is the key reason golf benefits health. Playing 18 holes without a cart covers 6.4 to 8 kilometers — between 11,000 and 17,000 steps. Even cart riders walk more than 6,000 steps on average. Depending on the course and mode of travel, a round burns between 1,000 and 2,000 calories, enough to meet the physical activity levels the World Health Organization (WHO) recommends for adults.

Golf also strengthens lower-body muscles and improves balance. Navigating uphill and downhill terrain while repeatedly swinging helps maintain muscle mass, which the report says can reduce the risk of falls among older adults.

Mental health benefits are another factor. Walking the course for hours alongside fellow players combines physical activity with social interaction, helping ease feelings of depression and isolation.

Andrew Murray, a professor at the University of Edinburgh and medical and scientific adviser to the R&A, said regular physical activity "helps prevent and manage around 40 major chronic conditions, including heart disease, type 2 diabetes and some cancers," adding that golf can be expected to deliver the same benefits.

The benefits extend beyond players to spectators. According to the report, golf tournament spectators walk an average of 8 to 9.6 kilometers per day and burn more than 1,000 calories.

R&A CEO Mark Darbon said the research "demonstrates that golf can have a meaningful impact on life expectancy and health improvement."

However, the researchers noted that the report consolidates findings showing a tendency toward longer lifespans and lower mortality risk among golfers. It does not establish a direct causal link between playing golf and those outcomes.