Ulsan city is soliciting public ideas to help ensure a successful 2028 Ulsan International Garden Expo.

The city will accept proposals from Monday through Aug. 14, covering garden and exhibition content, tourism and cultural programs, family and children's activities, strategies to boost tourism in partnership with local businesses, and civic participation programs.

Submissions can be made through the websites of Ulsan city and the 2028 Ulsan International Garden Expo organizing committee. A public bulletin board will also be added to the organizing committee's website in the first half of next year to collect ongoing public feedback through the close of the expo.

"Through these proposals, we plan to hold the 2028 Ulsan International Garden Expo as an event with Ulsan's own distinctive character," an organizing committee official said, expressing hope for broad public participation.

The 2028 Ulsan International Garden Expo is scheduled to run for six months, from April 22 to Oct. 22, 2028, at Taehwagang National Garden and the Samsan Yeocheon landfill site. The organizing committee expects about 13 million domestic and international visitors.