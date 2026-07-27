Coway opened 10 new Coway Gallery stores in the first half of this year across major commercial districts nationwide, including in Greater Seoul, the Yeongnam region and the Honam region, the company announced Monday. The additions bring the total number of Coway Gallery locations to 42.

Coway Gallery stores are brand experience spaces centered on Berex beds and massage chairs that customers can lie down on and try out directly. Visitors can also test water purifiers, air purifiers and products from Terasol, Coway's home medical device brand, and receive expert consultations on site.

Coway expanded its store network beyond Greater Seoul to major hub cities in the Yeongnam and Honam regions to improve accessibility for customers outside the capital area. In the first half, the company opened five locations in Greater Seoul — directly operated stores at Hyundai Mokdong and Jungdong, a directly operated store at Lotte Incheon, and pop-up stores at Lotte Department Store's Jamsil and main branches. Four stores opened in the Yeongnam region — directly operated locations in Pohang, at Lotte Changwon, at Lotte Dongrae and at Galleria Jinju — while one directly operated store opened in Suncheon in the Honam region.

Store formats were also diversified to suit the character of each commercial district. Roadside flagship stores in regional hubs were designed as experience spaces serving demand from surrounding cities, while department store locations were configured to meet premium product demand. The Jamsil and main-branch pop-up stores offered customers moving or furnishing new homes the chance to try new and premium products.

The Pohang directly operated store is a single-floor space of about 330 square meters, allowing customers not only from Pohang but also from Gyeongju, Cheongsong, Yeongdeok and other areas in eastern North Gyeongsang Province to experience Coway's full lineup of sleep and relaxation solutions, including Berex products, all in one place.

South Korea's rental industry has been shifting its offline stores — once focused primarily on water purifiers — toward multi-product experience spaces where customers can try massage chairs, mattresses and home appliances in person. Experience-based stores have become a key sales channel, particularly for sleep and healthcare products, as many consumers prefer to try items before buying. Coway is accelerating its push into the premium market by expanding its experiential offline network with Berex as the lead offering.

"We expanded Coway Gallery by taking into account the living areas and commercial characteristics of each region so that customers can experience our products and services more conveniently," a Coway official said. "We will continue to introduce tailored experience spaces that enhance customer touchpoints and the convenience of hands-on experiences."