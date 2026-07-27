Eastar Jet announced Monday it will begin operating a Daegu-Zhangjiajie route starting Sept. 1, marking the carrier's first route departing from Daegu.

The new service will operate twice weekly, on Tuesdays and Fridays. Outbound flights depart Daegu International Airport at 11:15 a.m. and arrive at Zhangjiajie Hehua International Airport at 1:35 p.m., while return flights leave Zhangjiajie at 2:35 p.m. and land in Daegu at 6:35 p.m.

The launch follows Eastar Jet's securing of international air traffic rights for 11 China routes from the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport in April, under which the carrier was allocated slots for Zhangjiajie and Shanghai services from Daegu.

The Daegu-Zhangjiajie route will run through Oct. 23 to coincide with the peak travel season, and the airline plans to launch a Daegu-Shanghai service in the summer of next year.

"We expect the launch of the Daegu route to significantly broaden travel options for residents of the Yeongnam region," an Eastar Jet official said. "We will also work to help boost visits by Chinese-speaking tourists to Daegu."

Meanwhile, Eastar Jet is adding flights between August and October to meet rising peak-season demand — 144 additional Incheon-Tokyo flights, 144 Incheon-Fukuoka flights, 58 Busan-Fukuoka flights and 56 Busan-Taipei flights.