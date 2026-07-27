Domino's Pizza announced Monday that it held a free cooking class called "Pizza Class for All" with social contribution network Haengbok Alliance, inviting children from the Surak Community Children's Center, a district-run facility in Seoul's Nowon-gu.

The program launched in 2022 with the aim of helping bridge welfare blind spots and close educational gaps among children.

On July 14, Domino's Pizza and Haengbok Alliance hosted a pizza party for 100 children and staff from the Gunpo Youth Counseling and Welfare Center and a local support center for out-of-school youth, using a party vehicle equipped with a pizza-making facility.

"We will continue to carry out a variety of activities to support the healthy growth of children," a Domino's Pizza official said.